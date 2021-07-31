The Walking Dead: Michael James Shaw Demos "Mercer Pump" & More

Just when we get done discussing how our coverage of the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead will be flip-flopping back-n-forth between previewing the future and appreciating the past, Saturday rolls around and delivers us both for the price of one post. When it comes to the past, we have this week's artwork celebrating the history of The Walking Dead. But before we get to that, Michael James Shaw aka Commonwealth main man Mercer is following up on a post from earlier this month when proved without a shadow of a doubt that we have a clearly different definition of "dad bod" than he does. This time around, he shows us what goes into the "Mercer Pump". And without spoiling anything? Our arms ache with sympathy-agony just over the thought of tying that.

So here's a look at what Shaw calls the "Mercer Pump", leaving us convinced that Mercer could very well beat Daryl to death with Negan. Think we're kidding? Check out the lifting routine we taught Shaw [Ed. Note: We're kidding.- RF] and see for yourselves:

Fans also had a chance to check out this week's artwork in celebration of the AMC series' epic 10-season run. This time around, the focus shifts to Season 7 with a piece by Rafael de Latorre (Black Widow, Peter Parker: Shutterbug) featuring three players who had a major impact on the game-changing season: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, Khary Payton's King Ezekiel, and Ezekiel's trusted aide & roaring Bengal tiger Shiva:

"Who wouldn't wanna draw a tiger in the middle of a zombie apocalypse?" De Latorre jokes, before explaining the reason why these characters were chosen to represent the season. "Negan and Ezekiel are characters that have the kind of visuals and attitude that just makes you wanna draw them. I did my best to maintain the strong presence that these characters have in these moments." For those interested in adding the artwork to their personal collection, head on over to TWDUShop.com for that and a number of other Season 7-themed items.

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Now here's a look at The Walking Dead: The Final Season Trilogy, with Part One set for Sunday, August 22; Parts Two and Three are set to be unleashed in 2022:

Here's a look back at the episode titles for Season 11 Part 1: 1101 – "Acheron: Part I"; 1102 – "Acheron: Part II"; 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and 1108 – "For Blood"- and the cover page for the season-opening script:

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

