The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Offers Update; Spinoff Is A "Reset"

With AMC's The Walking Dead recently wrapping up 11 epic seasons, TWD fans are turning their attention to Fear the Walking Dead and the three spinoff series in play for their walker fixes. One of those spinoffs is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, with Norman Reedus's main man finding himself in France. Big problem? He's not sure why. Thanks to EW, we're getting an update on how filming is going, which is now "three weeks in the can," according to Reedus. And how's it going? "It's f***ing great! Everybody that's involved in it is really, really excited about what we're doing. It's so epic in scale, and the tone is so good and different and moody." As Reedus has been sharing previously, the change in the environment for Daryl has Reedus feeling super-amped about where the character's storyline is heading. "I couldn't be happier, really. We just started, but it's what I wanted to do. It's exciting, and everybody is kind of freaking out because it's so good. It's something I'm really proud of. We just got to keep it up." Here's a look at some highlights of what Reedus had to share (with the complete profile here):

On What Being in Europe Brings to TWD: Daryl Dixon: "There's history in the story. There's history in the walls around us. There's history in the sound of it all. It's a very different feel. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it's just picked up and put in a whole other dimension."

On Why TWD: DD Is More of a "Reset" Than a Sequel Series: "It's a reset. You learn a lot of things after 12 years of doing a show, and there are certain paths that you inevitably have to go down because [there is such a big cast]. We don't really have that over there. It's kind of a fresh start for us, with all the things that we loved doing, and just a whole bunch more."

On How He's Relating to Daryl Wile Filming Overseas: "People are speaking French around me, and part of my story is me trying to figure out, 'Is this good or is this bad? Are we about to get into a fight, or are we friends right now?' I'm trying to read lips with the language that I don't understand, and I'm reading body language; I'm reading tone. I'm reading all sorts of things, and it's confusing, and I'm figuring it out. I figure out how to get out of it and how do I get to the next step. It's all part of the story. So is it weird? Yeah, it's weird, but that's the show we're making. So it's working really well."

On Why Having Greg Nicotero Involved Is So Important: "Greg's a storyteller. He knows how to find the in-between moments that really make or break the tone of something. And he's good at bobbing and weaving, finding those things. And he's got the history in the show, and he knows his characters so well, so it's really an asset."