The Walking Dead Posts Brutal S11E03 "Hunted" Opening Minutes: Spoiler

When we last checked in with AMC's The Walking Dead, we were offering our spoiler-free thoughts on tonight's episode "Hunted" (check them out here). As much good stuff as there is going on with Carol (Melissa McBride), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), Judith (Cailey Fleming), RJ (Antony Azor), Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway), the ending to the last episode pretty much set up what the biggest concern should be. Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Daryl (Norman Reedus) & the rest of our survivors ran head-first into the buzzsaw that is the Reapers, and if you thought the initial introduction went poorly? Just wait until you check out the opening minutes to tonight's episode.

To be clear? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because this gets brutal fast and you'll need to update your cast scorecard. Here's your look at the opening of "Hunted":

They survived the subway but can they survive this attack? Find out by watching a new episode of #TWD tonight!

Now here's a look back at the promo and episode overview for "Hunted", followed by a sneak preview showing Maggie both on the run from and looking to get the upper hand on one of the Reapers:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 "Hunted": Maggie's mission team gets separated and hunted by the Reapers; Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria; Judith, RJ, Hershel and Gracie cope with their parents going away. Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye & written by Vivian Tse.

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

