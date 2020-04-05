The Walking Dead Preview Finds Judith Learning Fast From Uncle Daryl

Even though this week's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead isn't the official season finale, you wouldn't be able to tell from the previews for "The Tower." Paola Lazaro's Princess looks to impress Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) but we're not so sure it's going well. Meanwhile, Beta (Ryan Hurst) is taking his horde straight through the gates of Alexandria while Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) braces for his one-on-one with Lydia (Cassady McClincy) over her mother's death.

In the following preview for Sunday night's "The Tower," our focus turns to Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), who are probably the best one-two butt-kicking combo in the Walking Dead universe. Keeping her promise to her now-on-a-mission mom Michonne (Danai Gurira) to listen to Daryl, Judith makes a request that will continue her journey as a Grimes:

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

