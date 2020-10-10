The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes "Challenged" in "Pronounced Way" by CRM?

When The Walking Dead: World Beyond cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nico Tortorella, and Joe Holt rolled into their New York Comic Con-Metaverse panel with Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, they knew they were there to discuss the newest spinoff in the franchise and what lies ahead for our heroes during the remainder of the season. What makes things different for TWD: World Beyond is that it's not just any spinoff. It's the series that has CRM front-and-center, after having already given viewers a preview of what they're all about with Al (Maggie Grace) on Fear the Walking Dead and especially with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)- who they scooped up and flew away in a black helicopter (nothing spooky there).

But it's what happened at the end of the premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond that has fans worried about their true intentions- and what that could mean for Rick. Panel host Chris Hardwick asked Gimple if fans should be concerned for Rick's safety. At first, Gimple reassured viewers that Rick knows how to take care of himself- and then the knife twist: "his situation is going to be challenged in some pronounced way." Uh-oh… you can check out the clip below:

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy. And just in case you need a reminder on why CRM is so important in the overall fabric of the Walking Dead universe, here's a look back at how it all connects- so far:

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 2 "The Blaze of Gory": Hope and Iris disagree on the mission; Felix and Huck pursue the group as Felix confronts his past. Directed by Magnus Martens and written by Ben Sokolowski