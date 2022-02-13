The Walking Dead S11E09 Opening: Maggie & Negan Disagree On A Plan

Heading into the second of the long-running series' three-part 11th and final season, fans of AMC's The Walking Dead have already prepared themselves for the shock to the system that's heading their way as our survivors make their way to the Commonwealth. But before that can happen, there's the very large matter of Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers to deal with. And as we saw from the Part 1 finale, Leag isn't looking to make nice with Daryl (Norman Reedus)- or take any prisoners. To help set the mood for next Sunday's return, the network is taking advantage of the Super Bowl halftime to share a look at the opening minutes from the season's ninth episode. And once again, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) aren't quite on the same page.

With AMC's The Walking Dead returning for Season 11 Part 2 next Sunday, February 20 (but currently streaming on AMC+), here's a look at the opening minutes to "No Other Way":

Here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead, returning for Season 11 Part 2 beginning February 20th on AMC (and February 13th on AMC+):

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the overview for the season as well as for S11E09 "No Other Way" and S11E10 "New Haunts":

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 9 "No Other Way": Hellfire rains down on those at Meridian as every fight with the Reapers proves to be a brutal battle. At home in Alexandria, the violent rainstorm rages on as walkers continue to pour in, threatening everyone's safety, including Judith and Gracie. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Corey Reed. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 "New Haunts": Weeks have passed since the Alexandrians arrived at the Commonwealth. They adjust to their classifications, their assigned jobs, and the oddity of making new friends. Directed by Jon Amiel and written by Magali Lozano.