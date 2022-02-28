The Walking Dead S11E11 Images: Eugene & Connie Both Need Answers

While it's still a little early to be talking spoilers (we'll save that for tomorrow but you can check out how impressed we were with "New Haunts" here), we do have some preview images and a brief overview of what's to come this weekend for viewers of AMC's The Walking Dead Season S11E11 "Rogue Element" (currently streaming on AMC+). And while the previews that have already gone public emphasize Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Princess (Paola Lázaro) investigating the missing Stephanie, we also learn that Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is continuing her investigation while Carol (Melissa McBride) continues showing Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) just how useful she can be. And after the following preview images, make sure to check out the episode overview to see who's directing this chapter (and prepare to get excited)…

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 "Rogue Element": Eugene looks for Stephanie after she mysteriously goes missing; Connie investigates a story on Trooper Davis; Carol helps Hornsby with a labor dispute at a drug farm. Directed by Michael Cudlitz and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.