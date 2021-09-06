The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4: Will Daryl Reap What He's Sown?

So remember AMC's The Walking Dead S10E18 "Find Me" (directed by David Boyd and written by Nicole Mirante-Matthews)? That's when we saw some of Daryl's (Norman Reedus) post-Rick backstory when he was wandering the earth for a while. That's where he met Dog and began a relationship with Leah (Lynn Collins). Sadly, it ended with Leah having to leave, Daryl having Dog to take care of (and take care of him), and a huge question mark over whether or not the two would ever reunite. Well, the good news? It would appear from the following preview for the next episode that the two will be reunited. The bad news? They're reunited while Daryl is tracking the Reapers. Wanna guess who's a member of the Reapers?

Here's a look at a sneak preview for next Sunday's episode "Rendition", from "Hunted" director Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Mirante-Matthews (currently streaming on AMC+):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'A Familiar Face' Sneak Peek Ep. 1104 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoqoX_aSqTA)

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 "Rendition": Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers; they are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with a familiar figure from their past. Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)