The Walking Dead Universe Reminds Us Who We Are Before Epic Return

Okay, we'll admit it. While it sucks that The Walking Dead is ending after 11 seasons, there are still a ton of good vibes leading up to the series finale in 2022- and beyond. Next year brings those six "mini-episodes" that were previously announced that will deal with the fallout from the end of "The Whisperer War," and from there the 24-episode begins its run (most likely Fall 2021). From there, we're getting a Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) spinoff series from Angela Kang that will find the duo exploring a new frontier and an anthology series being developed by Scott M. Gimple entitled Tales of the Walking Dead (with animated walkers?).

But before that, we have a goodbye and hello to get through first. On Sunday, The Walking Dead finally unleashes its COVID-delayed tenth season finale "A Certain Doom," followed by the premiere of the limited spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After that, stick around for Talking Dead with Chris Hardwick as he welcomes Reedus, McBride, Ryan Hurst, Lauren Cohan, and Nicolas Cantu (and possibly some surprises?). To drive the point home, AMC released a new teaser that's exactly the level of "badass" we were hoping for- reminding us with pride who we are, now more than ever:

In the following sneak preview for the tenth season finale "A Certain Doom," Beta (Ryan Hurst) has unleashed the horde on our heroes but it looks like Luke (Dan Fogler) has a plan. Now, how many of you out there already know the plan's going to be dangerous and that not everyone's going to make it back alive, but it's the only plan? Raise your hands. Okay good, because Daryl (Norman Reedus) agrees with you.

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.