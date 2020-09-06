With a big month for The Walking Dead now less than a month away (check out the full rundown below), AMC is offering fans another look back to how it all began: the first season. Last Sunday during "Season 1: Beginnings" marathon, the network and showrunner/EP Angela Kang released a series of mini-docs looking at various aspects of the show's…well… beginnings. From EP Denise Huth's favorite walker and how the hair trailer was running a side hustle as a karaoke bar (with Lauren Cohan performing) to the casting/audition process and a look at on-set scares, it was a fun journey back in time (and damn they all looked so young).

But they weren't quite done (and we're quite glad they weren't), releasing a special mini-feature where the casting directors in charge of bringing Robert Kirkman's characters to life discuss the process behind finding the right Rick Grimes. And as much as it might seem like Andrew Lincoln was a natural for the part the moment he walked through the door, the truth is that the process took much longer and was much more thorough than some might realize. Find out why in the clip below, along with a look at Lincoln's audition tape:

Here's how "'Walking Dead' October 2020" is shaping up: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world. Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 1 "The End is the Beginning": Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't. Written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.