The Walking Dead Villain Returning; Comedy Series Confirmed & More

If it's Sunday, December 13, then it must be time for The Walking Dead Holiday Special. Airing exclusively on AMC+ and hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special featured current and past cast members from The Walking Dead gathering together (virtually) to discuss their holiday seasons and to look back on a decade of the franchise series, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and teasing what viewers can look forward to next. Bringing in the holiday cheer was Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney, IronE Singleton, TWD Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, and TWD Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang. At this point, if you haven't watched it yet? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because… well… that what lies ahead…???

Between Kinney's performance of "Up on the Rooftop" and Payton, Andrews, Matsuura, and McClincy's parody of "Twelve Days of Christmas," it was a fun way for TWD fans to get into the spirit of the time of the year. That said, we were also there for any and all details on what's still to come in the TWD universe. While not exactly flowing with spoilers, Gimple did reveal that they're close to finalizing a deal to bring back one of the "great 'Walking Dead' villains of all time" (we're going with David Morrissey's Governor in Tales of the Walking Dead though nothing was confirmed). In addition, Gimple confirmed that they were moving forward with a "straight 'Walking Dead' comedy"- meaning that similar to CBS All Access' Star Trek: Lower Decks, the comedy will be within the context of the TWD universe and will "not make fun" of it. McDermitt believes that Episode #1022 "Here's Negan" may end up being his favorite episode of the series, and viewers also got a sample of the table read for Episode #1021 "Diverged." Directed by David Boyd and written by Heather Bellsonone, the episode finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in pretty bad shape (in more ways than one) and choosing to take different paths.

What To Know About The Walking Dead Season 10c

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes video released for season 10c, followed by a mini-season overview and the episode intel (with updated table reads) that were released. Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays, Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, and new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as Elijah are set to join the cast. The six new episodes will debut Sunday, February 28 at 9 pm ET/8CT, followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week.

Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde. In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1017 – "Home Sweet Home": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. Director: David Boyd / Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed.

EPISODE 1018 – "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Director: David Boyd / Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

EPISODE 1019 – "One More": Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes.

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

About That TWD Universe Thanksgiving Image

The annual tradition of releasing a The Walking Dead Thanksgiving dinner image continued this year- with some "interesting" character decisions and placement. Negan at the head of the table- with Fear TWD's Ginny by his side, seeking council? Maggie (with Little Hershel and Elijah by her side) now has a set at the table- and she appears to be staring holes through Negan, along with Magda. Fear TWD's Morgan, Strand, and Alicia are also represented circling the table, as is TWD: World Beyond's Felix.

Seeing Connie in the distance has us feeling that she won't be back with the main group for a while- though having her next to one of the "The End is the Beginning" tag from Fear TWD has us nervous. We're big fans of what it is that Carol's reading- but is Daryl looking back towards her or someone/something else? And let's not forget about Yumiko, Eugene, Princess, and King Ezekiel off in the distance but making their way closer- but who's the silhouetted cowboy-horse combo off in the distance? Hmmm… let the speculation begin!