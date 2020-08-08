After some COVID-19-related production delays, AMC's second TWD spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond is set to begin its two-season limited run on Sunday, October 4 (immediately following the tenth season "finale" of the flagship series. While we know the series will show how CRM (Civic Republic Military) connects all three series to a much larger plan, it also looks like it might be where the cure for the walker plague. When the series debuts, viewers will be introduced to Joe Holt's Dr. Leo Bennett, a biochemist and geneticist working with CRM. At last month's Comic-Con@Home, Holt offered up some interesting details about his character and his mission:

"Dr. Bennett is a renowned biochemist and geneticist. He's brilliant. He ostensibly goes off to try to teach and impart the wisdom that he is gaining about what he's discovered in terms of trying to cure this plague, this epidemic. And so he goes off to another community to try to impart his wisdom and help them along."

Could Dr. Bennett be one of our heroes' inspiration to go beyond the walls of the only world they've ever really known? Meanwhile, here's a look at three new images that were released today to coincide with AMC Networks' Summer 2020 virtual TCA/CTAM press event:

So here's how things are looking for the remainder of 2020: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be an eleventh season this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.