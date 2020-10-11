Well, that's definitely one way to kick off a series. By the time the credits rolled on the series premiere of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Hope, Iris, Elton, and Silas have left the "safety" of their community to see what is beyond the walls. But more important than that, Hope and Iris are looking to find out the truth about their missing father- and CRM. Thankfully (we think?), Huck and Felix are trailing not too far behind. As dangerous as their respective situations might be, it turns out they all picked the lesser of two evils. Because their "safe" community appears to have been wiped out- and by none other than the person who gave Hope and Iris the intel on their father: Elizabeth, and her CRM forces.

Which brings us to the following preview images, sneak preview, and promo for this Sunday's "The Blaze of Gory," with our heroes learning to appreciate the harsh realities of life beyond the walls. Iris looks to take the leadership role, though we can't shake this feeling that the role is meant for Hope (and that will cause some serious sister issues), while Felix opens up to Huck about the past and his growing concerns over what CRM's true intentions are.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 1, Episode 2 "The Blaze of Gory": The group adjusts to the reality of life beyond their community's walls; Iris attempts to take charge, in spite of Hope's reservations; Felix and Huck trail the teenagers while Felix is forced to confront unwanted memories. Directed by Magnus Martens and written by Ben Sokolowski.