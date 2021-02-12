The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Officially in Production

So to get caught up on where things stood at the end of the first season of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), Huck (Annet Mahendru), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) left on one of those ominous CRM black helicopters to head deeper into the heart of darkness, leaving Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Felix (Nico Tortorella) to fend in the woods- but not for long. First, we're expecting that Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Percy (Ted Sutherland) will be making their way to them soon- and then there's Felix's reunion with Will (Jelani Alladin)- and what Felix and Iris are about to learn about the fate of their home. But Elizabeth might just be underestimating just how dangerous Iris and Hope and can be when they're working together- especially when one of them is working from the inside. So with that reminder in mind, we have a feeling you're going to like what's waiting after the jump.

In the following Instagram post, we have an image from Alexa Mansour taken outside Mansour's trailer- along with some good news in the accompanying caption: "Their story is far from over… #TWDWorldBeyond is in production."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TWD World Beyond (@twdworldbeyond)

In the clip below, AMC offered a calendar for what TWD universe fans can expect, starting with The Walking Dead returning on February 28 with the first of six new episodes, as does Talking Dead. The second half of the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead will kick off in Spring 2021 (probably not too long after the TWD "extra" episodes wrap) and TWD: World Beyond wraps up its run when its second and final season airs later this year. In addition, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead season 11 and Fear the Walking Dead season 7 would both hit screens later this year:

New Year, new you, new #TWDU. Here's everything coming up in 2021. pic.twitter.com/0n48cUWpK1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 14, 2021

Here's a look at the previously-released The Walking Dead: World Beyond teaser for its second and final season:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span><span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.