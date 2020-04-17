With a large chunk of the Walking Dead universe finding themselves in home lockdown, our homes are now doubling as our workplaces. To help us maintain some level of reasonable sanity, we each have our little ways to make sure we keep our work lives and personal lives separate (even when they're happening in the same room. Some people structure their days 9-to-5 as if they were still physically going to work, even showering and getting "work dressed" before starting and staying on a structured lunch break schedule. Others will section off the room so that only work happens in certain areas while other areas are reserved specifically as personal zones: now work allowed.

One innovation that's made the work-from-home transition a bit easier has been Zoom, which allows an office to meet on a regular basis and gives them the tools necessary to have more productively interactive exchanges. But the best part? You get to customize your background to your liking, one of the rare instances when we're more than happy to let our geek flags fly. Feel like sitting through a staff meeting with Terminus in the background, wondering what you're going to have for lunch? Wouldn't mind having Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as your meeting hype men? The folks at The Walking Dead have you covered with this first set of Zoom background images that also include Alexandria, the prison, and more (with a second wave posting tomorrow).

