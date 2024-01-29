Posted in: CBS, NBC, NFL, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: cbs, Kansas City Chiefs, super bowl, taylor swift, The West Wing, travis kelce

The West Wing Solved Taylor Swift/Super Bowl Dilemma 22 Years Ago

How will Taylor Swift make it from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12th? The West Wing has the answer...

With QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs heading to the NFL's Super Bowl LVIII in two weeks to take on the San Francisco 49ers (who deprived us of having Eminem and the Detroit Lions in the big game), the biggest question that everyone's been asking may have finally been answered. How will Taylor Swift be able to make it from her Tokyo concert to Las Vegas in time for kick-off? Thankfully, NBC's The West Wing is putting minds at ease – from 22 years ago. In the February 21, 2001, episode S02E15: "Ellie" (directed by Michael Engler, with story by Kevin Falls & Laura Glasser and teleplay by Aaron Sorkin), President Bartlet's (Martin Sheen) Surgeon General makes some then-controversial comments regarding legalizing marijuana – comments his daughter Ellie (Eleanor Bartlet) supports.

With Bartlet overseas, Rob Lowe's Sam Seaborn, Allison Janney's C. J. Cregg, Janel Moloney's Donna Moss, Richard Schiff's Toby Ziegler, and Bradley Whitford's Josh Lyman brainstorm to figure out just how long it will take him to get back to the U.S. While it might take a few rewatches to get it all down, Swift's play to get to Super Bowl LVIII in time for the game is all laid out. Basically, the combination of a private jet and the changing time zones will work in her favor and should do the trick – but The West Wing makes it sound cool.

Taylor Swift "Curse" Sees Travis Kelce, Chiefs Super Bowl-Bound

It was long after the final whistle blew and the Chiefs began their sideline celebrations before the official AFC Championship ceremony, Swift made her way onto the field and to Kelce – embracing, kissing, and enjoying the moment. And why are we covering it? Basically, for two reasons. First, it's one of those nice moments when sports and pop culture crossover in a very cool way. The problem? There are a few too many sports fans out there who take their passion for the game to an almost religious/cult-like level, forgetting that sports are supposed to be fun and entertaining… and to make money.

Second, it gives us a chance to call out what a lot of this "curse" bullshit really is – just a steaming pile of hypocritical misogyny. Because if you're going to accuse Swift of being a distraction that hurts the team, then you best be ready to give her credit for when they do well. But here's the pure, raw, uncut stupidity overshadowing all of this – TAYLOR SWIFT HAS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THE SUCCESS OF TRAVIS KELCE AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS! These are grown-ass men on the field and on the sidelines – win or lose, they control their own fate. Now go listen to 1989 (Taylor's Version) – it's a banger!

And here's a look at Swift and Kelce meeting up on the sidelines for a celebratory reunion:

