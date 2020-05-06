The Wheel of Time Book Club: Tor Books Posts Chapters for Free Read

Amazon Prime's fantasy series adaptation of late author Robert Jordan's "Wheel of Time" series of novels has found a way to help eager fans deal with being in home lockdown mode while everyone waits for production (and the rumor mill) to resume. As a way of getting newcomers familiar with Jordan's universe, and return readers a place to go to share in the literary experience, The Wheel of Time on Amazon Prime Book Club will be hosting #WOTWednesday starting Wednesday, May 6, at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. There's no need to enroll: all you need to do is read the Prologue and first two chapters of The Eye of the World to be ready for the online discussion (here). Can't get your hands on a copy of the book? No need to worry, because Tor Books has you covered. You can treat yourself to the "reading assignment" by heading over to the Tor/Forge Blog (here), and here's a look at the publisher's good news:

Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Rand al'Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Michael McElhatton as Tam al'Thor, Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin, Johann Myers as Padan Fain, Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, and Taylor Napier as Maksim.

While not locked in stone, here's what we know of the episode titles so far: Episode 1: "Leavetaking", Episode 2: "Shadow's Waiting", Episode 3: "A Place of Safety", Episode 4: "The Dragon Reborn", Episode 5: "Blood Calls Blood", and Episode 6: "The Flame of Tar Valon". Uta Briesewitz (Westworld) is set to direct the first two episodes. Isis Mussenden is attached to the project at costume designer, with Karen E. Goulekas serving as the visual effects supervisor. Amazon Prime's The Wheel of Time is executive produced by Rafe Judkins (Chuck, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), alongside Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures and Darren Lemke. Harriet McDougal serves as a consulting producer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, The Wheel of Time will launch in over 200 countries and territories.