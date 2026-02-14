Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: mars, The Whitest Kids U'Know

The Whitest Kids U'Know Animated Comedy "Mars" Screening This Month

A special screening tour of The Whitest Kids U'Know's animated sci-fi comedy Mars kicks off this month. Here's what you need to know...

Article Summary The Whitest Kids U'Know debut their animated sci-fi comedy Mars with a multi-city screening tour in February.

Mars features a misfit crew duped into a wild interplanetary adventure, packed with WKUK’s signature humor.

The comedy troupe crowdfunded Mars, making it their final project with the late Trevor Moore.

The Blu-ray drops March 10 with 9+ hours of extras; streaming available on Darkroom starting March 13.

Mars, an animated feature film by the cult comedy troupe The Whitest Kids U'Know, is making its long-awaited theatrical release with a special screening tour kicking off Friday, February 20, in Los Angeles. In partnership with Synergetic Distribution, this grassroots event will bring the film and cast members to Alamo Drafthouse locations in eight different cities before rolling out to a wider theatrical release on March 13. The MARS screening tour follows the film's world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The Whitest Kids U'Know was formed at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. The troupe—Trevor Moore, Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Darren Trumeter, and Timmy Williams—went from scoring big at festivals to a five-season run on IFC that birthed some of the most quotable, bizarre, and boundary-pushing comedy of the 2000s.

A zany crew of misfits blasts off to Mars, only to find they've been duped by a scheming billionaire. Chaos ensues as they face bizarre challenges and unexpected surprises on their wacky interplanetary journey. The movie revolves around Kyle, who enters a contest to go to Mars only half seriously, since he's getting married in a few days. When he wins, he decides to ditch his wedding to escape to the red planet. This would all be great for him except the luxury accommodations are a facade, his shipmates are insane, and the crew gets stranded on Mars with no way home.

How The Whitest Kids U' Know Decided to Make a Movie, an Animated Movie

Mars was conceived during the production of the original The Whitest Kids U'Know sketch series, often held in the same high regard as Saturday Night Live, Kids in the Hall, and SCTV. Thanks to a booming Twitch fanbase, the troupe was able to crowdfund the animated film's budget and commence production.

As Sam Brown explained, "After over a decade of work, we couldn't be more excited about finally releasing 'Whitest Kids U'Know's Mars. As the last project we will ever create with our beloved friend and leader, Trevor Moore, this is more than a movie to us. That being said, it is still very dumb and very fun." No stranger to the spotlight, troupe member Zach Cregger has blossomed into one of Hollywood's hottest directors today. After exploding onto the horror scene with the sleeper hit Barbarian, his success only continued with the global phenomenon Weapons, which is currently nominated for an Academy Award.

Mars was directed and produced by filmmaker, animator, and FX artist Sevan Najarian, whose credits include Mystery Science Theater, Adult Swim's Children's Hospital, and an extensive array of animated projects from Channel 101 fame. The Whitest Kids U'Know – Cregger, Brown, Williams, Trumeter, and Najarian – will be attending the below screenings to meet and answer questions from fans:

Los Angeles, CA – February 20

San Francisco, CA – February 21

Mountain View, CA – February 22

Denver, CO – February 27

Austin, TX – February 28

Chicago, IL – March 6

Brooklyn, NY – March 7

Manhattan, NY – March 8

National Release – March 13

MediaOCD will release the Blu-Ray on March 10th with over 9 hours of extras. If you miss one of the screenings at the Alamo Drafthouse, you can access Mars via the North American platform Darkroom .

