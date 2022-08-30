The Winchesters "Fate" Teaser: John & Mary's Bond Is Supernatural

Told from the perspective of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' The Winchesters is an epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Now, The CW is sharing a new season trailer that takes us back to a time before Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean… to a time when "Fate" would bring John & Mary together. Even if things didn't necessarily start off on the right foot…

Nida Khurshi, Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites, Demetria McKinney & Bianca Kajlich also star. Jensen & Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions, producing with Warner Bros. TV & CBS Studios (Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot). Now here's a look at the newest season trailer for The Winchesters, followed by a look at the series overview, followed by a look back at two previously-released season trailers (with the series premiering on October 11th):

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne") takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies") to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

"It's an honor. It also comes with its territory. We've got to take it real seriously. We owe a lot to the fans, so we've got to be there, and we've got to represent," Rodger explained during a recent interview. And while Supernatural fans have some of John & Mary's backstory, Rodger teases that their story will be presented "in a cool way that you don't quite expect," describing the duo's initial one-on-one as "a supernatural meet-cute." For Donnelly, having Ackles available during filming as a guide and resource was invaluable for both of them. "He was on set every single day of the pilot, just like being super collaborative, giving us notes, telling us about the universe that we might not know about. So it was really good insight," she explained. And in case you were wondering? Rodger & Donnelly looked to Morgan & Samantha Smith's takes for inspiration. "He's [Morgan] like the portrait. That's where we end. Like, I get to paint. He definitely laid out the path for me," Rodger explained.

The CW's The Winchesters is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot. David H. Goodman joined the creative team as an executive producer for the series. McG serves as an executive producer. The series is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

