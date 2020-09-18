The Witcher: Blood Origin Intros Writers; "Proud Witcher Mom" Approves

For Netflix's The Witcher, this has been a week of hellos and goodbyes. Series showrunner and executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich bid a fond farewell to director Stephen Surjik, who finished filming his two episodes (a three-month schedule that ended up lasting nearly a year) and who Hissrich praised for "his vision, leadership, spirit, and friendship." Then on Friday morning, the "proud Witcher mom" had the opportunity to give her social media blessing to The Witcher: Blood Origin executive producer and showrunner Declan deBarra, who also went the social media route to announce that work has begun on the 6-part, live-action series while also offering a visual introduction to the writing team.

Here's a look at how it all went down, followed by a look at when the series was officially announced:

The Witcher – Blood Origin. Day one!

Beyond lucky to be working with such talented writers. Pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/tZkMlH3u3v — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) September 18, 2020

Proud Witcher mom right here. ❤️ https://t.co/hcBmHKvlEg — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) September 18, 2020

In late July, the streaming service announced the popular fantasy drama was spinning-off a new series set to take place "120 years before Geralt of Rivia" entered the scene, during a time when "the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be." DeBarra serves as executive producer and showrunner while Hissrich executive produces and author Andrzej Sapkowski serving as a creative consultant.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

Hissrich took to Twitter immediately when the news first broke to express her excitement over the opportunity to tell more of the franchise's history alongside deBarra and (confirmed by Hissrish though it wasn't included in Netflix's tweet) Sapkowski:

This has been the toughest secret to keep! I've always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with @declandebarra in a prequel series, THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN. Elves, and enemies, and the end, oh my… https://t.co/SGzrf4WbxZ — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 27, 2020

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher starred Cavill, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.