The Witcher: Blood Origin Welcomes Michelle Yeoh to Series Cast

Netflix and showrunner & EP Declan de Barra made some major casting news on Tuesday, announcing that Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery, Gunpowder Milkshake) has joined the cast of the upcoming six-part, live-action limited prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Yeoh's Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

Yeoh joins Laurence O'Fuarain's Fjall in the epic series. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. De Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.