The Witcher "Making Of" Trailer Gets Proper Jaskier-Friendly Edit

The Witcher showrunner/executive producer Lauren S. Hissrich, director Stephen D. Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), and series star Henry Cavill (Justice League) are getting a break from our second-season stalking so we can highlight the new Netflix documentary Making The Witcher. With work back underway on the upcoming season, the streaming service is offering viewers an intimate look behind the scenes at "the monsters, the ballads, and every bit of magic" that went into bringing the hit series to life. Except we noticed from the trailer that there appears to be one glaring problem: not enough Jaskier (Joey Batey)- and it appears Geralt's traveling bard took notice, too. So with a little snip here and a small scene edited in there, the man who would've headlined Coachella had it existed back then proudly presents the trailer for… Making The Witcher's Favourite Bard.

Now here's a look at a trailer that clearly has a distinct anti-Jaskier tone to it, and one that we hope the streaming service will use as a "teachable moment" to better appreciate the real "rockstars" on their shows (and don't get us started on how Roach #3 should be leading a live-action BoJack Horseman):

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.

The first season of Netflix's The Witcher starred Cavill, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.