The X-Files: Anderson on Realizing She Was on a "Really Cool Show"

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson (Sex Education) shared when she finally realized that she starred in "this really cool show."

For The X-Files star Gillian Anderson, it's better late than never for recognizing the pop culture significance of her iconic supernatural sci-fi thriller on Fox that originally ran from 1993-2002. The Sex Education star also was cognizant of the series' popularity enough to return for the series' two revival seasons in 2016 and 2018. Appearing on The SmartLess podcast with hosts Will Arnet, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, Anderson reflected on her time on The X-Files and not initially picking up on the hype from fans until long after the series' original end.

The X-Files: Anderson on Finally Understanding the Hype

"Because when you're doing something like that, all anybody says is, 'Oh my god. The show. Oh my god. It's the most amazing [thing]!' And you don't wanna hear that anymore. You don't," Anderson said. "I suddenly got what they were talking about, like, five years after the show ended, I was kinda like, 'Yeah. That was kinda cool. I was on this really cool show.'" The actress appeared in most of the cast from its 217 episodes across its nine-year run and two revival seasons as FBI Agent Dana Scully, a forensics doctor originally hired to debunk her partner and fellow FBI Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), a conspiracy theorist, before joining his cause. As the main focus of the series, Duchovny left during season eight, attributing to burnout, appearing in only half the episodes before his finale appearance the following season.

The two reunited for the Fox revival seasons along with Mitch Pileggi and William B. Davis reprising their respective roles as FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner and the Cigarette Smoking Man. There were cameos strewn throughout, including the return of season nine addition Annabeth Gish, who reprised her role as FBI Agent Monica Reyes. While the reception to season 11 was lackluster, Anderson expressed disappointment and announced she wouldn't return before the season's end following how the finale turned out. With Ryan Coogler at the helm with creator Chris Carter's blessing, The X-Files appears to be amidst a reboot. In the least, Duchovny and Anderson are intrigued and likely willing to hear the offers before committing, but perhaps not so much being front and center as they used to be. For more, you can check out the podcast below.

