Third Eye: Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman Teaming on Audible Sci-Fi Original

Audible announced a new scripted sci-fi comedy Third Eye, created by genre legend Felicia Day, with Neil Gaiman as The Narrator and more.

Audible, Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today announced a new scripted science-fiction comedy Third Eye, written and created by actor, producer, writer, and streamer Felicia Day (The Guild, Geek & Sundry) and featuring author Neil Gaiman (The Sandman) as The Narrator. Set to premiere on October 5, the Audible Original, produced alongside Clamor, stars Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings), LilyPichu (Offline TV), Wil Wheaton (Ready Player One), London Hughes (The Netflix Afterparty), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest, Community), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Hudson Yang (Fresh off the Boat), and Christopher Judge (God of War). Post-production for the Audible Original will be handled by Mumble Media, a worker-owned podcast production cooperative.

Third Eye tells the story of Laurel (Day), a "Chosen One" wizard still grappling with the fallout of failing a decade earlier in her fight with the ultimate evil Tybus (Judge). Day will write and star in the project, as our heroine is forced to overcome her tattered reputation and self-loathing in order to save her friends, eventually uncovering shocking secrets on the way toward re-confronting old enemies. The series takes listeners on a comedic ride, with one-of-a-kind characters including Kate Chen (Pichu), a quirky, teenage human girl on a quest for knowledge about the supernatural world; Frank Fletcher (Astin), a cranky, stubborn vampire; Robigus (Wheaton), the local San Francisco enforcer for Tybus the Terrible and a constant thorn in the side for Laurel; and Sybil (Hughes), an exiled Faerie princess in her 20s who exemplifies "hot mess." With a storyline written as a love letter to the fantasy genre, listeners can expect an abundance of iconic geek and gaming culture Easter eggs cleverly woven throughout the series.

When I say that this is the biggest thing I've ever worked on, I'm not exaggerating. Like, it's longer than all the seasons of @theguild combined lol. Preorder here! You will not be disappointed! https://t.co/JJVcPaa5iB — Felicia Day🇺🇸 (@feliciaday) June 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"As my biggest passion project since 'The Guild,' I am thrilled that Audible has allowed me to bring Third Eye to life in the exact way I've been imagining for years," said Felicia Day. "I can't wait for fans to listen and fall in love with these characters as much as I have." "Third Eye is a testament to Felicia Day's unparalleled creativity, transporting listeners to a genre-bending universe of science-fiction blended with comedy," said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. "With a uniquely imaginative performance, Neil Gaiman headlines an outstanding cast comprised of genre royalty. Third Eye is sure to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled to add yet another exciting show to our growing collection of Audible originals."

This upcoming Audible Original joins an entertaining slate of original audio sci-fi and fantasy titles including Impact Winter, the fan-favorite post-apocalyptic drama created by Travis Beacham, that is set to launch two new installments, the #1 New York Times best-selling audio fiction The Sandman from Neil Gaiman, performed by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, Michael Sheen and a full cast and its highly anticipated sequels The Sandman: Act II; and The Sandman: Act III; Middlespace: The Rebels Attack, And Then The Other Side Attacks As Well, a quirky tale from Paul Lieberstein starring Will Forte; Upgrade Soul adapted from the critically-acclaimed science fiction graphic novel by author Ezra Claytan Daniels; The Dispatcher series from New York Times best-selling author John Scalzi and starring Zachary Quinto; Carnival Row set in the world of the Amazon Original series of the same name and created by Travis Beacham and René Echevarria; and many more. Immerse yourself in this epic tale, exclusively from Audible, and available starting October 5.

