Tiger King-Inspired Peacock Series Joe vs Carole Drops Teaser, Images

Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell are bringing the energy that 2022 needs in an upcoming Peacock series, Joe vs Carole, (inspired by the "Tiger King" mystery made famous by Netflix's docuseries and based on the "Joe Exotic" podcast) set to premiere on March 3rd. If you feel as though you recognize the names and/or faces, McKinnon's past Saturday Night Live is typically recognizable immediately. And if you're anything like me you know Mitchell best from his role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch or the recent series Shrill. Two strong actors, with comedic and dramatic backgrounds, coming together for a bonkers series? Taking on the Joe Exotic/"Tiger King" controversy? Sign me up!

Based on the Wondery podcast "Joe Exotic," hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: JOE vs CAROLE | Official Teaser | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62VFGOJhg8w)

About Joe vs Carole, Etan Frankel, series showrunner/writer/executive producer, has said: "'Joe vs Carole' is a wild ride. It's a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch 'Joe vs Carole' just maybe they'll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way. We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are. John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I've ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles."

Joe vs Carole will include McKinnon as an executive producer along with Alex Katsnelson and Wondery's Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart. Directors of the series include Justin Tipping and Natalie Bailey. Other people in the cast will be Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham.