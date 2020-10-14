Titans Cinematographer Announces Start of Season 3 Filming

Between a pandemic and corporate upheaval within WarnerMedia, fans of the live-action Titans series were left scratching their heads about the series' future. Those questions finally received some answers over the summer and at the beginning of the fall, with the now-HBO Max series (RIP DC Universe) not only returning for a third season but shifting the action to Gotham. What that means for viewers is an introduction to Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow, Commissioner Barbara Gordon, Curran Walters evolution into Red Hood, and the return of Conor Leslie's Donna Troy.

Pretty exciting stuff for Titans fans, so imagine how they'll feel when they learn courtesy of director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski (who also directed Season 2, Episode 9 episode "Atonement") that the series has officially kicked-off production as of Wednesday- otherwise known as the day you're probably reading this. And Mosjsovski wants fans to know that this time, it's "for real":

EP Greg Walker is interested in looking into the backstory on how Donna would return, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage." As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Robin), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.