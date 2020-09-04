Titans: Curran Walters Looks Like He's Enjoying His "Season 3 Mood"

The second season of (RIP) DC Universe's Titans left viewers with a ton to process: deaths, a possible death, a hero heading off to find himself, and Nightwing rising from the ashes of Grayson's (Brenton Thwaites) Robin. Heading into last month's DC FanDome, we knew that Damaris Lewis' Blackfire would be a series regular during the third season and not much else- but that changed quickly. During the show's virtual panel, series executive producer Greg Walker revealed that the season's action would shift to Gotham City, introducing Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow as well as Commissioner Barbara Gordon (and possibly joked that Blackfire "would have a room in Wayne Manor").

But the news that may not have been that surprising but was still exciting? Curran Walters will be taking on the role of Red Hood- an opportunity Walters appreciates and has been looking to share for some time now, based on his Instagram post caption when the news was first announced: "Thank you [DC Comics, Titans] for giving me this opportunity. I am so honored to be given the opportunity to play such an iconic character. I have been waiting to share this news for a long time now! Here we go!" Now let's flash ahead to this past Thursday, and guess who's feeling in a "season 3 mood"? Yup, check out Walters post below, which (if we're reading into it correctly) is signaling the start of his work on the third season (possibly):

A Look Back at DC Universe's "Titans" Season 2:

With the action moving to Gotham and things looking to get righteously more violent, here's a look back at the second season for those still getting up-to-speed as well as those already looking to map out the storyline possibilities when Titans returns on HBO Max/The CW/????:

In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke, brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.

After decades of fighting crime as Batman, Iain Glen's (Game of Thrones) billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success. Esai Morales' (Ozark) Slade Wilson is known for being DC's deadliest assassin. While serving his country, Slade became an elite soldier before government testing enhanced his physiology to near superhuman levels, putting him on a path of darkness and revenge. To his family, Slade is a father and husband, but to the rest of the world, he is feared by many as the infamous Deathstroke; selling his services to the highest bidder as the ruthless assassin that never gives up and never misses.

Daughter of the deadly assassin Deathstroke, Chelsea T. Zhang's (Andi Mack) Rose Wilson was forced to undergo the same procedure that granted her father nearly superhuman abilities, becoming a weapon known as Ravager. Ever resentful, she seeks out the Titans not only for their protection but to get back at her father. Knowing how dangerous it is to be the offspring of their deadliest foe, the Titans take her in but that doesn't necessarily mean they trust her. Mute after his father failed to rescue him from having his vocal cords severed by assassins, Chella Man's (YouTube influencer/activist) Jericho has the unique ability to possess anyone just by making eye contact.

Joshua Orpin's (The Blake Mysteries: Ghost Stories) Conner Kent/Superboy is the angsty teenager of steel searching for purpose and the truth about his past. While looking for answers, he crashes into the world of the Titans where he finds an unlikely home and surrogate family as well as revelations that carry more complications than he ever bargained for.Natalie Gumede's (Doctor Who Christmas Special, Jekyll & Hyde) Mercy Graves is the ruthless, cunning, right hand and bodyguard to the notorious Lex Luthor – serving her boss with unquestioned loyalty. Her connection to the Luthors runs deep, as Mercy has been a friend of the family and in Lex's life since they were young.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Robin), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.