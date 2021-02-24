Titans S03 Prod Update; Jay Lycurgo Thanks Conor Leslie, Alan Ritchson

Welcome back to another round of updates on how production is going with the third season of HBO Max's Titans, fresh off our look at Conor Leslie's (Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl) now-confirmed "The Lord of the Rings"/Gollum obsession. This time around, it's another date with Leslie, Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall aka Hawk), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin?), and director of photography Boris Mojsovski via two separate Instagram posts. First up, Lycurgo posted a picture with "Auntie" Leslie and "Big bro" while offering them "huge love" for all of their support. Following that, Mojsovski confirms that they're "almost finished" with the fifth episode- and we want to congratulate him for being accepted into The Bosnian Association of Cinematographers.

Here's a look at Lycurgo and Mojsovski's posts from earlier today:

Executive producer Greg Walker discussed wanting to dig into the backstory on how Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that an aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.