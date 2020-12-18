Titans Season 3 Production Checks Into Arkham, Gets Tom Cruise's Help

As production on the third season of HBO Max's Titans gets ready to settle in for its not-that-long winter's nap, we have an interesting update from director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski. Fans already know that Curran Walters and Anna Diop's costumed looks have gotten serious upgrades, the new season finds the action shifting to Gotham and introducing Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon- and with them comes Jason Todd's (Walters) transformation from Robin to Red Hood. So it makes the first image in Mojsovski's post that much more interesting, with a scene set in Arkham that has a group of prisoners being filmed from behind- as if we're getting their perspective on what (or who) it is they're about to face. Could this be a moment when Red Hood decides to do the kind of house cleaning The Dark Knight never would?

Here's a look at Mojsovski's post signaling the last day of filming before the holiday break. Along with the image discussed earlier, Mojsovski and the crew also have a little "Tom Cruise" fun, the stunt team coordinates an "insane sequence," and Mojsovski got a holiday present only a cinematographer could truly love and appreciate:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris Mojsovski Csc (@borismojsovski)

Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. Executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.