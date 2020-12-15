Titans Season 3 Update: Episode #305 Filming; Shirtless Jason Todd

Okay, so let's recap what we've gotten so far lately regarding the third season of now HBO Max's Titans. We've been introduced to some stellar new looks for Anna Diop's Starfire and Curran Walters' Jason Todd aka Red Hood. From there, Joshua Orpin aka Conner aka Superboy introduced the world to the series newest Krypto, Pepsi, and shared his heart-warming backstory. And the one person who's been threading all of the updates together with regular looks behind the scenes at the production is director of photography and cinematographer Boris Mojsovski– offering perspectives on filming that many viewers never get a chance to see.

Mojsovski is back to give fans a production timeline update in the form of a post with an image of clapperboard and a caption confirming that the first day of filming on the third season's fifth episode kicked off on Monday. Following that, Walters' post mirrors Mojsovski but his caption throws a bit more wood onto our dumpster fires of speculation: "get ready…":

We're wondering if Walters' advice to viewers has anything to do with his previous post, where we learn that a "shirtless Jason Todd" is in the cards for the new season. And while you're appreciating that, just keep in mind the sacrifices that are made (because damn that's a rough temp to be half-naked in):

Along with some serious upgrades to at least two Titans costumes, the third season of HBO Max's Titans will see some serious changes for the series, with the action shifting to Gotham and Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon entering the scene. Of course, there's also that matter of a certain "dead" Titan making a return. Executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections.

"It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.