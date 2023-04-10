Titans Season 4 Key Art: Two Sides to Rachel, Tim & Conner's Stories HBO Max's Titans released key art for Teagan Croft's Rachel/White Raven, Joshua Orpin's Conner Kent/Luthor & Jay Lycurgo's Tim Drake/Robin.

With only six episodes left to go in the final run for HBO Max's Titans, it's been pretty clear that duality has been a key theme this season. There's no better example of that than Joseph Morgan's Brother Blood. But with the series set to return later this week, new key art for the streaming series is shifting the spotlight to three other individuals who have more than one side to them – and they have stories to tell, too. Here are the newest looks at Teagan Croft's Rachel/White Raven, Joshua Orpin's Conner Kent, and Jay Lycurgo's Tim Drake/Robin:

With the final episodes set to hit screens on April 13th, here's a look back at the official trailer for the final run of HBO Max's Titans that was released last month, followed by a rundown of the official overview.

In the midseason premiere, the Titans – with the exception of Gar – are returned to the place they had vanished, the Temple of Trigon, only to find Sebastian and Mother Mayhem are no longer there. The Titans rush to find them before Sebastian summons Trigon, their pursuit leading them to a mysterious town whose populace is hiding a deep secret. Along the way, the Titans come across a prophecy that may require Kory to make a huge sacrifice to save the world, but Dick's feelings for Kory surface, and he refuses to let her die. In the final episodes, the Titans enter into an epic battle to save both Kory and the world. Gar goes on a quest of self-discovery, attempting to find his true purpose and to save his friends. Rachel embraces darker powers while Conner, struggling with his Lex Luthor side, goes his own way to defeat Sebastian. Tim and Bernard's growing feelings for each other become increasingly difficult to resist, and when Bernard's life is threatened, Tim finally becomes the hero he has always strived to be.