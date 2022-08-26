Titans Season 4 Offering Take on Classic "New Teen Titans" Story

We have a new update on how things are going with HBO Max's Titans Season 4… and it's not from Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood)! Nope, this time around, our update has to do with an episode from the upcoming season that (if we're reading the posts correctly) is inspired by the famous New Teen Titans (Vol. 1) #8 "A Day in the Lives…" (written by Marv Wolfman, with art by George Pérez, inks by Romeo Tanghal, colors by Adrienne Roy, and letters by Ben Oda, with Len Wein as editor), offering glimpses into members of the team outside of their superhero responsibilities. The episode will feature a story by Geoff Johns & Ryan Potter with a script from Johns and Eric Dean Seaton directing. And we learned it from Potter and Seaton, beginning with an image of the script cover that Potter shared via Instagram Stories:

"Hard to put into words what this one represents. I loved the ['Teen Titans'] comic as a kid and it all started with issue 8. I still have every issue [Marv Wolfman] and [George Perez] made. These stories were an eye-opener into my passion for storytelling. And knowing the visuals were created by a man of color made it all the more special. I would read this book and imagine what this artwork would look like in real life. Sadly, I never got to meet Mr. Perez before he passed. But I am going to put a big cinematic thank you on his co-creation and amazing life-inspiring work," Seaton wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post sharing more about his personal connection to the comic book issue and series overall:

And just in case you missed it the first time, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two looks at how the production is going. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.