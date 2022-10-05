Titans Season 4: Ryan Potter's NYCC Stage Dive Challenge Accepted

If fans of HBO Max's Titans thought they were treated to something with yesterday's reveal, just wait until they see what HBO Max's Titans showrunner & executive producer Greg Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin have to share this Sunday during the show's New York Comic Con (NYCC) panel. And while they're promising first looks, exclusive reveals, and more, we're left still not quite certain about what we can expect. But we now know there's one thing that will be going on… and it played out in the comments section of the show's NYCC Instagram post:

And there we have it! It looks like folks in attendance (and streaming at home) are guaranteed a stage dive from Potter, who hit that 100 mark in record-breaking time. Here's a look at the post that started it all:

DC's Titans Season 4 Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem & Jinx Costumes

Earlier this week, Titans fans were treated to the results of the excellent work done once again by Team LJ Supersuits with a preview of the costumes for Joseph Morgan's Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood, Franka Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem, and Lisa Ambalavanar's Jinx:

And here's a look at the Instagram posts from the show's main account previewing the costumes:

DC's Titans Showrunner Greg Walker Talks Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor

Walker offered EW some intel on what they can expect from Welliver's Lex Luthor. From how Welliver surprised Walker with his reaction to Walker's pitch and why Lex is a different threat to our heroes to which Titan will be facing a "super" serious identity crisis, here's a look at the highlights:

Walker Didn't Have to Sell "giant Fan" Welliver on the Role: "You usually have to do this whole dog-and-pony show to get an actor to do the show. But when I called to kind of lure him in, I could barely get a word in. We were talking on the phone, and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez 'Titans' editions. He's a giant, giant fan. He'd watched every episode of the show and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I've ever had."

Lex Luthor's Humanity Makes Him a Different from Past "Titans" Big Bads: "He has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power. You know what he's done, what he's capable of doing, except, like many of those people, he's personable. He doesn't have a cat on his lap. Yeah. He's curious, which I think is very interesting about his character. He wants to know about people and what makes them tick, and how they're different from him. He sees the world through the lens both of his own power and his own inadequacy, and tries to compensate for both."

Lex Luthor's Presence Will Force Conner (Joshua Orpin) to Face That Aspect of Who He Is: "We're really going deeper in all these characters and shaking them up. What shakes Conner up is an identity story. He's explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self. What does that mean when you do? What happens when you give that self the keys to the car? Does it start driving the wrong way at rush hour [at] 100 miles an hour?"