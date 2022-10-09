Titans Season 4 Sneak Preview: Mother Mayhem Lives Up to Her Name

First, we got a teaser for Joseph Morgan's Sebastian Sanger. And then, it was a sneak preview featuring Titus Welliver's (Bosch) Lex Luthor. But HBO Max's Titans wasn't quite done previewing the fourth season ahead of its November 3rd premiere. We also have another sneak peek, this time showcasing Franka Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem. but before we get to that, we also have an official look at Gar/Beast Boy's (Ryan Potter) new supersuit- take a look:

And here's a look at our heroes taking on some major magic in this exclusive clip from HBO Max's Titans Season 4:

And here's a look back at the Brother Blood teaser that was released earlier today:

DC's Titans Season 4 Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem & Jinx Costumes

Earlier this month, Titans fans were treated to the results of the excellent work done once again by Team LJ Supersuits with a preview of the costumes for Joseph Morgan's Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood, Franka Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem, and Lisa Ambalavanar's Jinx:

And here's a look at the Instagram posts from the show's main account previewing the costumes:

DC's Titans Showrunner Greg Walker Talks Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor

Walker offered EW some intel on what they can expect from Welliver's Lex Luthor. From how Welliver surprised Walker with his reaction to Walker's pitch and why Lex is a different threat to our heroes to which Titan will be facing a "super" serious identity crisis, here's a look at the highlights:

Walker Didn't Have to Sell "giant Fan" Welliver on the Role: "You usually have to do this whole dog-and-pony show to get an actor to do the show. But when I called to kind of lure him in, I could barely get a word in. We were talking on the phone, and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez 'Titans' editions. He's a giant, giant fan. He'd watched every episode of the show and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I've ever had."

Lex Luthor's Humanity Makes Him a Different from Past "Titans" Big Bads: "He has a very sensitive, thoughtful approach to evil and power. You know what he's done, what he's capable of doing, except, like many of those people, he's personable. He doesn't have a cat on his lap. Yeah. He's curious, which I think is very interesting about his character. He wants to know about people and what makes them tick, and how they're different from him. He sees the world through the lens both of his own power and his own inadequacy, and tries to compensate for both."

Lex Luthor's Presence Will Force Conner (Joshua Orpin) to Face That Aspect of Who He Is: "We're really going deeper in all these characters and shaking them up. What shakes Conner up is an identity story. He's explored his Superman self, but he has not really explored his Lex self. What does that mean when you do? What happens when you give that self the keys to the car? Does it start driving the wrong way at rush hour [at] 100 miles an hour?"