If anyone was still questioning the future of Amazon Studios, Skydance TV, and Paramount TV Studios' upcoming series adaptation of author Lee Child's internationally bestselling "Jack Reacher" book series, they got a pretty definite answer on Friday. Alan Ritchson (Titans, Blood Drive) has been cast as the US Army veteran who investigates suspicious activities- investigations that usually put him in danger. Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break) will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on the series, which received an official series order in January 2020. Deadline Hollywood reports that Ritchson is also expected to continue his work on Titans.

"Lee Child has created an incredible character and world; it will be the goal of every writer, producer, actor, executive and crew member to capture the essence of Mr. Child's books – and luckily Lee has been there, and will continue to be there, to help guide us along the way in this series," said Santora when the project was first given a series order. "He is the pulse of Reacher." Santora, Child, and Scott Sullivan will executive produce alongside Don Granger and Christopher McQuarrie. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross executive produce for Skydance; with Carolyn Harris overseeing the project for Skydance.

Child had nothing but good things to say about Amazon's series greenlight, saying in January, "It's been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me." The book series is a billion-dollar franchise, with "Jack Reacher" novels published in 49 languages and 101 territories. With 23 novels currently in the series, Child has logged more than 100 million books sold – with a global sales figure topping off at a bit more than a billion dollars. First published in 1997 by Putnam/Bantam, Child's Killing Floor serves as the first book in Jack Reacher's long and winding journey – and the basis for the series' first season:

Ex-military policeman Jack Reacher is a drifter. He's just passing through Margrave, Georgia, and in less than an hour, he's arrested for murder. Not much of a welcome. All Reacher knows is that he didn't kill anybody. At least not here. Not lately. But he doesn't stand a chance of convincing anyone. Not in Margrave, Georgia. Not a chance in hell.