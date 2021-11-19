TKO & New Regency Developing TV Projects From Graphic Novel IP Library

TKO Studios, the indie publisher of a number of eclectic titles, has signed a development deal with New Regency to develop its graphic novels into film and television projects. Under the terms of the deal, New Regency will have the right to exclusively develop television projects from TKO Studios' expansive library of IP. TKO's Salvatore Simeone and Tze Chun will develop, produce, and package all shows with New Regency.

This places titles such as Sara, Garth Ennis & Steve Epting's graphic novel about a female Russian sniper in World War II, supernatural thriller Lonesome Days, Savage Nights, Jeff Lemire and Gabriel H. Walta's Science Fiction adventure Sentient, and Roxanne Gay and Ming Doyle's crime thriller The Pull into a potential production slate at New Regency.

TKO Studios CEO Salvatore Simeone and President Tze Chun stated, "TKO is proud to partner with New Regency. Their track record of creating groundbreaking film and television aligns with our history of publishing critically acclaimed thought-provoking genre stories. We feel our companies' combined strengths make an ideal partnership and forge a new model for TV adaptation that will benefit all parties, including our incredible creators."

Founded by Salvatore Simeone and Tze Chun, the studio is known for publishing original graphic novels by top creators such as Jeff Lemire, Garth Ennis, Roxane Gay, Gabriel H Walta, Steve Epting, and many more. TKO Studios debuted in 2018 with an innovative "binge release model" that simultaneously publishes entire storylines in both print and digital formats. The publisher's roster includes 11 Amazon #1 bestsellers and consists of graphic novels and fiction in a variety of genres.

Yariv Milchan, New Regency's Chairman and CEO, stated, "Since the company's inception, the team at TKO Studios have been innovators and leaders in their field and we have been longtime fans of their exceptional material. We are delighted to be partnering with Salvatore, Tze, and the rest of the team and look forward to bringing their impressive collection of IP to television audiences all around the world." TKO Studios comics and graphic novels are available from the publisher's official website.