TLC's Chilli Wants a WWE Diva Match, Mark Henry Wants to Book It

Rozonda Thomas, better known as Chilli of the 1990s girl group TLC, is a longtime pro wrestling fan, and now she's looking to switch careers and prove herself in the ring. Chilli responded to a fan on Twitter requesting that she sing America the Beautiful at WrestleMania to say that she wants to do more than sing at the event. "I'm still waiting to get inside the ring with a diva!!!!" Chilli tweeted.

In a 2010 interview, Chilli discussed her love of WWE and desire to be a Raw guest host. "That could happen. I would love for that to happen, and if I was to guest host, I'm telling you it would be so much fun. The matches would be very exciting & fun, and the WWE Universe would absolutely love it. Because I see some people on there, and I'm like 'How did this happen?' You could tell they're not true fans, and I am a true fan, and people are so surprised, but I love my wrestling. When they (the WWE) come to Atlanta, my son & I are always there. We even travel sometimes to go to some of the Pay-Per-Views."

Of course, WWE's female superstars no longer go by the moniker "diva," so perhaps Chilli hasn't been paying as much attention lately. Starting in 2015 when the hashtag #GiveDivasAChance trended on social media, WWE capitalized on growing demand for more than just 30-second throwaway matches from the women by coining the term Women's Revolution, which later evolved into Women's Evolution. While it's true that the state of the women's division in WWE was one of the company's own making, they did effectively capitalize on changing it. The Divas Championship was retired in 2016 and replaced by a Women's Championship, and today there is both a Raw and Smackdown Women's Championship.

But while WWE's female superstars may no longer be known as divas, the sentiment is the same. Chilli tagged Stephanie McMahon, who some people say started the Women's Evolution, in her tweet, showing that she means business and doesn't plan to just stick to the rivers and lakes that she's used to. While McMahon hasn't responded yet, one WWE Hall-of-Famer with a lot of pull backstage did offer to intervene on Chilli's behalf. "Let's go! Come on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow morning and let's get the ball rolling!" offered Mark Henry.

Could this be the start of WrestleMania 37's big celebrity appearance? WWE could certainly use more star power now that their biggest draw, Becky Lynch, is taking the foreseeable future off. If the 49-year-old Chilli does step in the ring, who do you think it should be with? The only rule is: not no scrub.