TNA Wrestling Shuffles to AMC for Multi-Year Rights Deal

El Presidente reports on TNA Wrestling's new multi-year TV deal with AMC. The unkillable wrestling promotion finds what may be its perfect home!

Article Summary TNA Wrestling conquers AMC with new multi-year deal, comrades—zombies and lucha libre together for the first time since they ate The Miz!

Thursday Night iMPACT! debuts January 15, 2026, resisting WWE and CIA plots, live —¡viva la lucha!

WWE has used TNA as developmental for their own developmental, but will their partnership survive the new deal?!

New champions, crossovers with NXT, and survival skills rivaling any dictator... TNA Wrestling's best days may yet be ahead of them!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private screening room where I am coincidentally watching a marathon of The Walking Dead and contemplating the irony of life, death, and professional wrestling that refuses to stay buried! And boy, do I have some news that will make you spit out your morning cafecito!

TNA Wrestling, that plucky little promotion that has survived more near-death experiences than a zombie horde, has found its perfect television home: AMC! Yes, comrades, the network that brought us The Walking Dead will now be bringing us Thursday Night iMPACT! starting January 15, 2026, in a deal so perfectly matched it's like pairing rum with cola or dictators with Swiss bank accounts!

"We are super excited to bring the in-ring excitement, energy and drama of TNA Wrestling to AMC," TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said in the press release. Comrades, if there is one thing I learned from my poker games with Kim Jong-un, it's that when someone says they're "super excited," they're either bluffing or they just drew a royal flush. In this case, I believe Señor Silva has indeed hit the jackpot!

The deal will see TNA's flagship program air every Thursday from 9-11 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+, broadcasting live from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for their debut show. Just last week, I was discussing this very topic with Fidel Castro's ghost (he visits me sometimes for dominoes), and we both agreed: TNA is like that cockroach that survives the nuclear apocalypse. No matter how many times this promotion should have died – financial troubles, ownership changes, name changes, Hulk Hogan creative control, thwarted takeover attempts by Smashing Pumpkins vocalists, identity crises worse than my own during that brief period when I tried to become a vegan – it just keeps coming back!

The promotion recently struck a "ground-breaking" partnership with WWE and its developmental brand NXT. Now, I have seen many partnerships in my time – I once partnered with a neighboring dictator to corner the market on imported luxury cars – but this one is particularly amusing. You see, TNA has essentially become the developmental brand to WWE's actual developmental brand, with NXT stars (WWE's own developmental wrestlers, mind you) regularly holding TNA championships. It's like being so desperate for legitimacy that you invite the CIA to run your intelligence service! Actually, comrades, don't do that – I tried it once and they attempted three coups before breakfast.

WWE, that capitalist behemoth, has also tried to use TNA as a weapon against their rival AEW. They've been pushing their propaganda ministers (by which I mean podcasters) to declare TNA the "second biggest wrestling promotion" even though anyone with functioning eyeballs can see that AEW clearly holds that position. It's like when I declared my country had the world's best economy while our currency was literally being used as toilet paper! They even reportedly wanted TNA to move to Wednesday nights to compete directly with AEW Dynamite.

But TNA is staying on Thursdays, and while their new deal has the potential to see TNA's star shine brighter than ever, WWE's partners at Netflix and ESPN may be less open to boosting the signal of what could be a flagship show of a rival network! According to comrade Blake Avignon, who is credited with breaking the news of WWE acquiring AAA, this new TNA TV deal will trigger an exit clause in the WWE deal, but the press release from AMC and TNA cites the WWE deal while calling it a "multi-year" partnership, seemingly contradicting the rumor. It's like when I told the CIA I would definitely not be developing nuclear weapons while simultaneously building a nuclear weapons facility. Except, you know, less likely to result in international sanctions. The comrades at WrestlePurists also dispute the report. Time will tell, my friends, but WWE may have already gotten everything they want from the company.

Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer at AMC Networks and President of AMC Studios, praised TNA's growth in the press release, saying, "TNA's impressive growth and success is driven by the stories, characters and non-stop action fans love." Indeed, comrades! Stories like watching Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy face the Dudley Boyz in yet another tables match at TNA's biggest pay-per-view, because nothing says "cutting edge wrestling" like running back the same match we've been watching since the Clinton administration!

TNA's roster features current World Champion Frankie Kazarian, along with Mike Santana, Steve Maclin, Eddie Edwards, Mustafa Ali, Moose, and the returning Tessa Blanchard, among others. The company is particularly proud of its X Division, currently helmed by 21-year-old champion Leon Slater, and its Knockouts Division, where Léi Yǐng Lee reigns as champion – the first Chinese champion in TNA history. A historic achievement, comrades! I remember when I appointed the first woman to my cabinet. She lasted three days before the CIA recruited her as an asset. Bitter? No, I'm not bitter.

The new deal includes shows from Albuquerque, New Mexico – the home of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul – which is fitting because TNA's survival strategy has been about as questionable as Walter White's business plan and required more creative lawyering than Saul Goodman could provide!

Tickets for the live debut episode go on sale December 11, with a pre-sale starting December 9, so get ready, comrades! In conclusion, this partnership between AMC and TNA is perfection. A network famous for zombies that won't stay dead teams up with a wrestling promotion that refuses to die. It's beautiful, really. Like poetry. Or socialism.

¡Viva la revolución! And viva Thursday Night iMPACT!

