Posted in: Sports, TBS, TNT, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Impractical Jokers, tnt sports, truTV

TNT Sports Taking Over truTV Primetime; Impractical Jokers to TBS

On Monday, March 11, TNT Sports will premiere a new daily weeknight sports programming block on truTV - with Impractical Jokers moving to TBS.

When Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and his crew took over the multimedia company, one of the many, many issues on their radar was TBS, TNT & truTV. Specifically, what to do with them? We got an answer on Thursday – one that proves WBD is looking to be a major player on the sports scene. Beginning on Monday, March 11, TNT Sports will premiere a new weeknight sports programming block airing on truTV – kicking off a week before the start of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. Meanwhile, Impractical Jokers will find a new permanent home on TBS, with episodes hitting this summer. In addition, the series will continue to simulcast on truTV & TBS through early April (including back-to-back episodes on Thursday, March 7, and following the NCAA Men's Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6). During daytime programming hours, truTV will air programming from its library (including Impractical Jokers) up to 6 pm daily.

"We are constantly striving to create and deliver the best sports content and experiences to sports fans wherever they are, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand the reach of our premium TNT Sports programming with greater consistency throughout the year," shared Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports, about the new primetime lineup that will include live sports, original sports shows, and additional sports-related programming. "By creating a primetime block of sports programming on truTV, in addition to our existing premium live sports on TNT and TBS, we are now able to deliver a more comprehensive sports offering for our fans while generating additional growth opportunities for our sports division and strategic business and league partners."

Set to hit screens weeknights from 6 pm to late-night ET, here's a look at what the "TNT Sports on truTV" programming lineup will include:

Live events such as NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament games, either airing exclusively on truTV or simulcast coverage from TNT and/or TBS

games, either airing exclusively on truTV or simulcast coverage from TNT and/or TBS Select " Altcasts" or alternative presentations for live games produced by TNT Sports

or alternative presentations for live games produced by TNT Sports Simulcasts of live games airing on TNT and/or TBS across all sports categories

"TNT Sports Update ," a live daily 30-minute news and updates show televised weeknights at 6 p.m.

," a live daily 30-minute news and updates show televised weeknights at 6 p.m. "The Line," a live betting show spanning multiple sports genres, regularly airing weeknights at 6:30 p.m.

a live betting show spanning multiple sports genres, regularly airing weeknights at 6:30 p.m. "Handles," an NBA-centric interactive show engaging with the top conversation on social media surrounding the night's NBA games, regularly airing late-night on truTV

an NBA-centric interactive show engaging with the top conversation on social media surrounding the night's NBA games, regularly airing late-night on truTV A new weekly " House of Highlights" show featuring "The Broadcast Boys" created specifically for truTV

show featuring "The Broadcast Boys" created specifically for truTV Sports movies and documentaries, including the award-winning " The Inside Story" – a docuseries looking back at the storied history of TNT's Inside the NBA studio show – airing Friday, March 15, beginning at 9 p.m.

– a docuseries looking back at the storied history of TNT's Inside the NBA studio show – airing Friday, March 15, beginning at 9 p.m. In-season episodes of " The Steam Room" vodcast featuring Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley and special editions of " Shaqtin' a Fool ," among other originally produced programming

vodcast featuring and and special editions of " ," among other originally produced programming An upcoming schedule of MotoGP races

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!