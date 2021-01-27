Tomb Raider, Skull Island: Netflix Announces New Anime Series

Legendary Television and Netflix are expanding the universes of Legendary's "Skull Island" and Square Enix's "Tomb Raider" global franchise (as they are with the previously-announced Pacific Rim: The Black), announcing two new anime series: Skull Island and Tomb Raider. Here's a look at what viewers can expect:

"Skull Island": A new chapter in Legendary's "Monsterverse" franchise, Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth—a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong. Executive Producers are Brian Duffield (Underwater, The Babysitter), who will also write, and Jacob Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants. Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus) will serve as the animation studio.

Bigger than any single monster, Legendary's "Monsterverse" is an expansive story universe of multi-layered experiences centering around humanity's battle to survive in a world that is under siege by a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla, continuing with 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, "Monsterverse" films have earned over $1B at the box office internationally- with March 2021 bringing the next chapter in the cinematic "Monsterverse," Godzilla vs. Kong.

"Tomb Raider": Lara Croft, one of the video game world's most iconic adventurers, makes her anime debut in an all-new series. Picking up after the events of the highly successful "Tomb Raider" video-game reboot trilogy, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's latest, greatest adventure. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory. Executive Producers are Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), who will also write; dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj, and Howard Bliss; and Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants.

In the 25 years since its launch, the "Tomb Raider" video game series has sold over 81 million copies and garnered a treasure chest worth of awards. The game's success has led to a global franchise encompassing movies, merchandise, comic books, and now, a stylish animated series. The most recent game release, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, has received numerous "Best of" nominations and awards. The "Tomb Raider" video games are developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix.