Tony Khan Comments on AEW Signing Brock Lesnar: "No Comment"

AEW President Tony Khan hosted a media conference call ahead of Sunday's All Out PPV, and of course, one of the biggest questions in wrestling today came up: is AEW looking to sign Brock Lesnar? It was revealed earlier this week that Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE and, in fact, hasn't been since WrestleMania.

As a free agent, Brock Lesnar is surely in the sites of any pro wrestling or combat sports organization, though signing him would take a lot of capital. When Khan was asked if AEW is looking to sign him, he wouldn't give a firm answer.

"I can't comment on that at this time, but I've enjoyed Brock's work for many years," Khan said. He's a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don't think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is. He's one of the great working big men I've ever seen and one of the great athletes in the wrestling business and I have a lot of respect for him, but I can't comment on that."

Of course, if the answer was a flat "no," then there would be no reason to refuse comment. So that means that AEW has probably at least reached out to express interest. Whether anything will come from it, who knows. Lesnar likely would want a lot of money, probably more than AEW could recoup in the short term without being able to fill arenas and sell merch at big live shows. Additionally, it would seem highly likely that Vince McMahon would try to counter any offer just to keep Brock from showing up on a rival wrestling show.

That being said, with Lesnar's contract reportedly long expired… it's not completely outside the possibility that he could show up at All Out on Saturday, is it? So was publishing this clickbait headline totally outrageous? Well, yes. But hey, this isn't about us.