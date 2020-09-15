Top 5 Sasha Banks Screencaps from The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

The wrestling world went absolutely nuts on Wednesday when the new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 dropped. The trailer features our first glimpse of WWE star Sasha Banks in the show, which is a treat for both WWE marks and Star Wars marks alike. A lot of websites have written whole articles about a single screencap of Banks in the trailer but personally, we feel that's kind of cheap and a shameless way to garner clicks with an SEO-optimized article about a hazy image that people could see themselves just by watching the trailer on social media.
That's why, to provide more value for our readers, who we are always thinking of, we created this listicle of the Top 5 screencaps of Banks from the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer. Except, we always screw these things up, so we accidentally included six screencaps instead of 5. Oh well. Too late to change it now. Enjoy.
This is the first screencap of Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer. This is the first time we see Sasha in the trailer so it is obviously the best screencap.
This is another shot of Sasha Banks in the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer which is from about one second after the previous screencap. A person walked in front of Sasha, momentarily obscuring her from view, so this is technically the second time we see her.
Here we see The Mandalorian reacting to seeing Sasha Banka in the trailer. Technically Sasha Banks isn't in this actual screenshot, but the Mandalorian is and he's thinking about her, so we think it counts.
This is a third shot of Sasha Banks, which we see right after The Mandalorian is seen reacting to her. It's possible that here Sasha is reacting to the Mandalorian seeing her. There's not really a whole lot to go on.
Sasha Banks is not in this screencap at all, but it's the same spot where she was standing just a second earlier. After the Mandalorian reacts to seeing Sasha Banks in the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer, Sasha disappears while some people are walking in front of her. That's what this screencap is from.
This is another screencap which does not actually feature Sasha Banks, but it does feature a wrestling ring, and Sasha Banks is known for being a wrestler, so we figured we would throw it in there.
