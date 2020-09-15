The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer Released: "Wherever I Go, He Goes"

Last week, The Mandalorian fans were treated to the first official set of preview images for the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series that included a number of familiar faces, from Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian and The Child aka Baby Yoda to Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon and Gina Carano's Cara Dune. Not to sound ungrateful, but we thought that getting the images earlier in the week would've meant that we would get a teaser or trailer by the end of the week- but we didn't. That meant no looks at/confirmations on Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn, or Sasha Banks to see who was just a rumor and who we should start getting excited over/critical of.

Oh… a Sasha Banks alert?

Well, the wait is over (kinda') with your first look at the action that lies ahead when Disney+'s The Mandalorian returns for a second season on October 30th:

UPDATE: Yup…

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in the director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."