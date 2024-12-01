Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, anime awards, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 E21 "The Beginning of Dawn" Review: Big Return

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 21: "The Beginning of Dawn" was an excellent chapter, with the anime dropping a big return/reveal.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 21: "The Beginning of Dawn" was a great episode – and I mean this in a completely biased way. That's because I have been anxiously waiting for everyone to know that a certain someone who was presumed dead turned out to be still in the land of the living. Things finally become known in some very big ways. Everything seems to be going to hell, but at least the prospect of a reunion is closer than ever after so long – so there's that, right?

Bam has, once again, been pushed to his death by Beta this time. He is supposed to become one with the thorn and become a weapon. I want to know what the deal is with Beta, though, and why he hates Bam so much. The teams, however, are told that Bam has left his team and show him as having escaped when Khun tries watching a video of what happened. Reflejo dude then makes an appearance. You know, the usual bad guy talks about what is going to happen to him. I wonder what the connection between Bam, the thorn, and Emily is.

Hatz comes to the rescue to explain what really transpired and how Lero Ro informed him that Bam is in danger. Now everyone is aware of what is going on, and the plan is to return Bam home… to his friends. I do wonder if FUG's Red helmet person that Bam saved is really working with Novick or if they are another scam. But yeah, a plan is afoot, and with Khun behind it, I really hope it is a success before Bam becomes a weapon. I really love how easy it all is to go to war for Bam. I especially love that Rak and Khun will finally get to see their friend. I can never get enough of teary Rak

Little by little more seems to be coming out about FUG and the corruption behind all this. I wonder what the great matter plan really is and who it is that they are referring to when they talk about how this person would react. I have a feeling this is not just about Bam but that we might end up finding out more about the characters we already follow. There is so much we still do not know about them. There was also a reference to something calling out to the travelers when we saw Lero Ro let out all the prisoners. There is so much that seems to be going on, and when we are finally close, we find out there is so much more going on.

