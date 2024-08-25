Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, tower of god

Tower of God Season 2 "Mazino Magic" Review: Much Ado About Something

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 7 "Mazino Magic" had a lot going on - but we need to get a better sense of where things are going.

The seventh episode of Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2, "Mazino Magic," introduced further layers to the already thick plot. Not much happened per se, but things are definitely moving, and I do not have a single clue or theory about where things could be heading at the moment. This definitely makes the watching experience exciting and enjoyable – but maybe a little bit more clarity is needed at this point.

The episode starts exactly where things left off. Viole against red eye dude who keeps killing off Rankers coming for the Zygaena's Flower. Everyone is alerted where Viole is, waiting for the Zygaena to turn to fight for the flower before dropping over it. However, the team is alerted of the location, and everyone immediately rushes off.

It was nice to see how everyone ran to help Viole. Right before their punches, they met Miseng and the little creature she was chasing with the flower on its back. And several things happened in a very short span of time. Ultimately, Viole shifted to the hit and fell to protect Miseng, creating a pool of blood. The red-eyed dude takes the creature and lets the team take the flower. Turns out Yihwa's family was behind this great plan: killing off Zygaenas to make the flower more desirable and thus keep its price up. The red-eyed dude, who turns out to be Mazino, was trying to keep all takers from killing off more of its babies or getting the flowers altogether.

With this, the Zygaena population has a chance to grow again, and the flower can become more common. I know it was a little radical, but the moment we do find out those in power are killing off creatures to scalp nature I automatically do not like them… or like them even less Considine we already know the is something of with the tower and its power dynamic. Viole is sleeping out when his FUG friend kinda threatens Wangnan into moving on and finding a new team member, but everyone refuses to leave Viole. It is cute that he can still have people rallying for him, even trying to keep them away. I love it, reminds me of some of my favorite good anime bois like Tanjiro, Gon, and Yoh…

That said, with all the little turns this keeps taking and all the new revelations and characters, I have absolutely no idea or theories as to where things are heading. However, Hwa Ryun makes me feel like there is more that will be coming on. Not to mention that she keeps giving Wangnan some clues here and there. So, one thing we do know is we might be seeing them meet Viole's previous team in a couple of years for the weapons battle she hinted at. I do wonder if we might get any sort of meet-up or sight of the previous team before then.

That said, Crunchyroll's Tower of God has moved at a decent pace so far, keeping me consistently interested in what is going on. I do have to say, the Prince has looked so much smaller and child-like now after being saved by Kang. I am so curious to see where things will be heading, even more so with Viole gaining their trust and Yihwa's resolve to change and right the wrongs committed by her family. I am looking forward to the dynamic changes as things move forward.

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7: "Mazino Magic" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7.5 / 10 The seventh episode of Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2, "Mazino Magic," introduced further layers to the already thick plot. Not much happened per se, but things are definitely moving, and I do not have a single clue or theory about where things could be heading at the moment. This definitely makes the watching experience more exciting and enjoyable.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!