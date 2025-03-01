Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: Trapezium

Trapezium Trailer: Pop Idol Anime Now Streaming Only on Crunchyroll

The anime film is produced by CloverWorks, known for SPY x FAMILY and Horimiya.

The story follows Yu Azuma's journey to form an idol group at Joshu East High School.

Film features direction by Masahiro Shinohara and music by Hoshimachi Suisei and MAISONdes.

Trapezium is the acclaimed pop idol drama anime feature film from the acclaimed Japanese animation studio CloverWorks, who have produced SPY x FAMILY, My Dress-Up Darling, BOCCHI THE ROCK!, and Horimiya, is now streaming only on Crunchyroll. Here's a look at the official overview:

In order to achieve her dream of becoming an idol by any means necessary, Yu Azuma, a first-year student at Joshu East High School, decides to seek out three beautiful young girls from each of the four corners of her prefecture (north, south, east, and west) to form an idol group. As she searches Joshu from north to south and east to west, she finds her three soon-to-be fellow group members.

From Holy Teneritas Southern Girls' Academy comes second-year Ranko Kashima, a high-class girl with a distinctive curly hairstyle who admires Ochofujin ("Madame Butterfly.").

From West Tech Vocational High School comes Kurumi Taiga, a girl who wears cute, oversized jackets with long sleeves and aims to win the championship at a robotics competition.

The final member, Mika Kamei, hails from Joshu North High School, a kind-hearted girl who dedicates her time to volunteering.

With the help of Shinji Kudo, Yu's "collaborator" and confidante, Yu brings together these three young girls and sets the stage for their road to idol fame and stardom.

Trapezium is based on the original novel by Kazumi Takayama. A manga adaptation illustrated by Kina Kazuharu was launched on the KadoComi website on February 26, 2025. The anime film adaptation was announced on December 12, 2023, and is directed by Masahiro Shinohara (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Counterattack Arc), with a screenplay written by Yuko Kakihara (Buddy Daddies; Blue Box). The main voice cast includes Asaki Yuikawa (The Elusive Samurai), Hina Youmiya (BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!!), Reina Ueda (Solo Leveling), and Haruka Aikawa (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime). The film's theme song, "Nanmonai," is produced by MAISONdes and performed by Hoshimachi Suisei, while the ending theme song, "Hōi Jishin," is performed by lead voice actors Asaki Yuikawa, Hina Yōmiya, Reina Ueda, and Haruka Aikawa.

Trapezium is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

