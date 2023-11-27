Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, New Spotify Podcast Differences

Posted in: Audio Dramas, Comedy Central, streaming, TV | Tagged: spotify, the daily show, trevor noah, What Now?

It seems nowadays comedians long associated with talk shows hit a certain threshold before being ready to creatively move on. In the cases of late-night hosts David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, and The Daily Show's Jon Stewart, they moved on to separate original talk shows, and Stewart's successor Trevor Noah is looking to do the same in his new Spotify podcast What Now? Following his eight seasons on the Comedy Central series that blends political commentary with satire, Noah spoke to Variety on how he distinguishes his new podcast from his time on The Daily Show and why he felt the need to move on.

"We are very lucky," the actor, host and comedian said. "We have a mix of massive stars as guests and some people who nobody knows… Not everybody you speak to has to be a superstar. Someone will be No. 1 at the box office; someone will be a scientist who will change how we live for the rest of our lives. The main thing I can say to you: expect to be in some way, shape or form to be entertained and engaged." Contrasting What Now? to The Daily Show, "I'm not going to create an echo chamber… It's a space for dynamic conversations," Noah said. "There's no denying that many of us, and I mean on many levels — creators, public figures, and individuals — have created echo chambers in their lives. We cease to have conversations with people we don't agree with. We don't interrogate our own ideas because we've grown comfortable with them. That limits our ability to think and grow over time and create connections with other people."

When it comes to discourse, not everything is cut and dry. "I don't think I've met a single human being where I don't agree with them on something," Noah said. He said he's interviewed Republican politicians, and "parts of our conversation are completely aligned. Then I speak with 'liberal' people, and half the time, we disagree." As far as missing the Comedy Central long-running series, "Oh, I miss the people and a lot of the show. But in life, you sometimes have to let go of something to grab another thing." For more, including Noah breaking down the advantages of podcasting over cable TV, new challenges that await, and his comedy tour, you can check out the interview here. What Now? streams Thursdays on Spotify.

