Triple H Promoted to Chief Content Officer of WWE

It's a great week to be Triple H. As his competition, AEW, self-destructs over a temper tantrum by current champion CM Punk, WWE has never looked like more attractive place to work. WWE's reputation amongst wrestling fans is the best its been in years with Triple H in charge of creative. And he just got a promotion.

WWE announced Tuesday that Triple H has been promoted to Chief Content Officer of WWE, while Frank A. Riddick III has been named President and Chief Financial Officer. The press release credits Triple H with a major turnaround in WWE's fortunes after the sudden departure of Vince McMahon amidst scandal.

Since taking over creative for WWE, Levesque has architected a 15% spike in Monday Night Raw viewership and double-digit increases in social media engagement. As Chief Content Officer, Levesque will oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services. The role will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

"WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity," Triple H said in the press release. "Having spent my entire career in this business, I'm confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world."

"I've had the great fortune of working closely with the talented people at WWE in a variety of capacities over the past 15 years," said Riddick. "Along with [Stephanie McMahon], Nick and Paul, we look forward to executing our ambitious plans and delivering for our shareholders."

"We are excited to announce expanded roles for Paul and Frank, which will enhance WWE's ability to create premium content for our partners around the world and, ultimately, drive our business forward," said McMahon and Khan.