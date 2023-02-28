Trish Stratus Helps Lita and Becky Lynch Win Tag Titles on WWE Raw Trish Stratus returned to help her former rival Lita win the tag team titles with Becky Lynch on last night's episode of WWE Raw.

It's rare that anything actually happens on WWE Raw, but last night was one of those rare nights because not only did a championship change hands, but one of the winners was a Hall-of-Famer aided by another returning Hall-of-Famer. Lita, along with Becky Lynch, won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in the main event of WWE Raw last night, defeating Damage CTRL with the aid of Trish Stratus. That result capped off a night of putting pieces into place heading into the final month before WrestleMania.

Some might argue that it's hypocritical of me enjoy Lita winning a title from active wrestlers in 2023, but the fact is that WWE, due to what I would probably blame on a particularly sexist brand of ageism, hasn't overused its female legends in the same way it has male ones. As a result, the return of women like Lita or Trish always feels fresh, helped by the fact that, like most women in WWE, both retired from active competition way earlier than their male counterparts, which means both can still go in ways someone like Goldberg simply cannot (in addition to the face that they were always better to begin with because Goldberg kinda sucks). The point is that, combined with how little care WWE has put into booking the women's tag titles since they debuted, putting the belts on a top star and a returning legend is a great way to increase their prestige, and if this leads to a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania with Trish and Bayley involved, it's hard to complain about that.

The Miz had an important announcement going into WWE Raw last night, and as widely speculated, the announcement is that Miz will be the official host of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in April. Miz revealed the news during Miz TV, but his happy moment was interrupted by Seth Rollins, who challenged Logan Paul to show up on Raw next week and then stomped The Miz. Additionally, Brock Lesnar accepted a challenge from MVP to face Omos at WrestleMania (and gave MVP an F5 as well).

Other developments included Kevin Owens saving the Street Profits from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso after the latter defeated the former in tag team action. Asuka beat Carmella in a much-hyped matchup, and Candice LeRae got a quick win over Piper Niven with help from her new "friend" Nikki Cross.

And of course, WWE Raw this week also featured the traditional filler, with Alpha Acadamy filling their usual JTTS roles. Shorty G did the job for Cody Rhodes, while Otis lost to Johnny Gargano. Bobby Lashley also made short work of Elias, though the aftermath of that continued to tease Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

Overall, WWE Raw this week was a tolerable show with a great ending but a mostly skippable first two-and-a-half hours. Next week: John Cena returns!

