True Detective: Night Country Ep. 5 Hitting Max This Friday (TRAILER)

No Super Bowl worries, folks! This weekend's episode of HBO's True Detective: Night Country will begin streaming on Max this Friday.

Article Summary True Detective: Night Country Ep. 5 launches on Max (before the Super Bowl) on Feb 9.

Showrunner Issa López and stars Jodie Foster & Kali Reis lead the dark arctic mystery series.

Behind-the-scenes podcast episodes delve into the show's filming and themes.

Night Country features a compelling cast and guest stars, with a season finale set for Feb 18.

After what might have been one of the worst Christmases ever depicted in a television series, Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country heads into this weekend's penultimate episode a bit earlier than usual. To avoid any conflicts with Super Bowl LVIII, "Part 5" will begin streaming on Max on Friday, February 9th at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT (with the linear premiere still set for Sunday, February 11, at 9 pm ET/PT). The season finale will hit on Sunday, February 18th, at its normal linear and streaming times. Now, take a second (more like 50 seconds) to check out the trailer for what's to come above.

And here's a look at the first four episodes of the official podcast, as López, Foster, Reis, EP Mari-Jo Winkler, and more take viewers behind the scenes of the season – how it was filmed, the themes being presented, and so much more:

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come with a look at the official trailer and the "This Season" trailer that was released after the premiere episode:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

